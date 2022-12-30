Friday, December 30, 2022
     
UGC-NET 2023: Exam Dates for June session out! Check latest updates here

UGC NET 2023: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has announced the dates for UGC NET June Session. The exams will be held from 13 to 22 June 2023. Check here full schedule.

Updated on: December 30, 2022 16:58 IST
UGC NET 2023: The exam dates for UGC NET 2023 June Session are out now. UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has announced that the UGC NET June session will be conducted in June 2023. As per the UGC Chairman, the exam will be held from June 13, 2023, to June 22, 2023. 

The UGC Chairman in his tweet wrote, 'Release of the Dates for UGC NET June 2023 Cycle: UGC NET is conducted twice every year by National Testing Agency (NTA) in June & December every year. This is to inform the prospective applicants that the first UGC NET June 2023 Cycle will be conducted from 13 to 22 June 2023.' 

He asked the candidates to visit the official website of NTA for more information, His tweet reads, 'For further clarification and latest updates regarding the examination dates and other information, the Candidates are advised to visit http://nta.ac.in and concerned website of the above-mentioned examinations.'

