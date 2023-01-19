Follow us on Image Source : PTI SSC MTS 2023: Registration started for over 10k vacant posts | Check DETAILS

SSC MTS 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) on the official website. The notification was released on January 18 for over 10k vacant posts. Candidates who want to apply for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) or Havaldar can apply now on ssc.nic.in. The registration for over 10k posts has been started and the last date to submit the application as per the schedule is February 17, 2023. Check here details for MTS and Havaldar posts.

SSC MTS 2023 Notification

The latest notification released by the Staff Selection Commission reads, 'The Staff Selection Commission will hold a competitive examination for recruitment of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc., in different States/ Union Territories.'

Direct link for the SSC MTS 2023 Notification

Schedule for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022

Dates for submission of online applications 18-01-2023 to 17-02-2023 Last date and time for receipt of online applications 17-02-2023 (up to 11 PM) Last date and time for making online fee payment 19-02-2023 (up to 11 PM) Last date and time for the generation of offline Challan 19-02-2023 (up to 11 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 20-02-2023 Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges 23-02-2023 to 24-02-2023 (up to 11 PM) Schedule of Computer-Based Examination April, 2023

SSC MTS 2023 notification: Total Vacancies

Tentative vacancies for the posts are as under:

MTS: 10880 (approx.)

Havaldar in CBIC and CBN: 529

SSC MTS 2023 Notification: Reservations

The official notification of the SSC mentioned, 'Reservation will be provided for the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Ex-servicemen (ESM) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), etc. as per extant Govt. Orders.'

Age Limit (As on 01-01-2023):

The age limits for the posts as per the Recruitment Rules of various User Departments are:

18-25 years (i.e. candidates born not before 02.01.1998 and not later than 01.01.2005) for MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue).

18-27 years (i.e. candidates born not before 02.01.1996 and not later than 01.01.2005) for Havaldar in CBIC (Department of

Revenue) and a few posts of MTS.

For permissible relaxation in the Upper age limit for different categories, candidates must check the official notification released by SSC.

Application Fee

As per the notification, the application fee for the candidates is RS 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee.

ALSO READ | UGC NET 2022 December Session: Correction Window to open today | DETAILS

ALSO READ | Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2023 notification out! Registration to start from Jan 31