Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2023 notification out! Registration to start from Jan 31 for 9712 posts

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2023: The notification for the Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2023 has been released. Candidates who want to apply for the post of Assistant Teacher, Level-I and Assistant Teacher, Level-II can now read the notification on educationsector.rajasthan.gov.in. As per the notification released, this recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 9712 vacant posts. As per the notification, the registration for the Assistant Teacher; levels 1 and 2, will start on January 31, 2023.

Interested candidates must check the eligibility criteria before applying. As per the notification, the lower age limit and the upper age limit for the candidates are 21 and 40 respectively. However, relaxation is admissible to the candidates of SC/ST/Backward Class/EWS/Women candidates and Ex-servicemen categories for Assistant Teacher, Level-I and Assistant Teacher, Level-II.

Through this recruitment drive, candidates will be recruited to Tribal Sub Plan Areas (TSP) and Non-TSP Areas. Interested candidates can apply at sso.rajasthan.gov.in or at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in from January 31, 2023.

ALSO READ | Indian Airforce Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2023: Released! | Check here latest updates

ALSO READ | AIBE 2023: Last date for registration today | Check here Exam Date and more