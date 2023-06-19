NHPC JE Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 388 Junior Engineer, Draftsman, Supervisor and other posts

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NHPC JE Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

NHPC JE Recruitment 2023: NHPC Limited has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer, Supervisor, Senior Accountant, Hindi Translator, and Draftsman. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before June, 30 till 11.55 PM. The link to the online post is available at nphcindia.com.

A total of 388 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check educational qualifications, age limit, selection criteria, and other details.

NHPC JE Recruitment 2023: Vacancies

Junior Engineer - 296 Supervisor (IT/Survey) - 28 Senior Accoutant - 28 Hindi Translator - 14 Draftsman - 22

NHPC JE Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Junior Engineer- Diploma in relevant Engineering from Government/Government recognized Institute Supervisor (IT) - Regular Graduate with DOEACC 'A' level course from Government /Government recognized Institutes with minimum 60%marksorequivalentgrade. Supervisor (Survey) - Diploma in Surveying / Survey Engineering from Government / Government recognized Institutes Senior Accoutant - Inter CA Pass or Inter CMA Pass Hindi Translator - Master's degree from a recognized Indian university in Hindi with English as an elective subject at the Degree level or Master's Degree from a recognized Indian university in English with Hindi as an elective subject at the degree level. Draftsman - 10th passed and ITI in Draughtsman from NCVT with NTC/NAC

NHPC JE Recruitment 2023 Age Limit - 30 years

NHPC JE Recruitment 2023: Salary

Junior Engineer, Supervisor (IT/Survey), Senior Accountant - Rs. 29,600 - 1,19,500 Hindi Translator - Rs. 27,000 - 1,05,000 (IDA) Draftsman - Rs. 25,000-85,000 (IDA)

NHPC JE Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Interested candidates can submit applications latest by June 30, 2023 through an online mode. Candidates can take a printout of the application for futuer reference.