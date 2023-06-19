India Navy SSR, MR 01/2023 Registration ends today; Apply at agniveernavy.cdac.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023 last date today

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Join Indian Navy will close the registrations for Agniveer SSR, MR Recruitment 2023 today, June 19. Aspiring candidates can submit their applications online through the official website-- agniveernavy.cdac.in till 4 PM. The last date to submit application fee is June 20 (4 PM).

The provision of correction of application, except additional details can be done on June 21 between 9 AM to 4 PM. The Agniveer SSR, MR recruitment exam will be held online in computer based test (CBT) format. This recruitment process aims to fill up a total of 4,165 posts of SSR including a maximum of 833 posts for female candidates. Whereas, 300 MR posts will be filled including a maximum of 60 posts for female candidates.

The registration fee for all candidates is Rs 550 and the minimum qualification required for the job is candidate should have cleared Class 12 examination from a relevant board.

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Start date of online application for Agniveer (MR) & Agniveer (SSR) - May 29, 2023

Last date of online application - June 19, 2023 till 1600 Hrs

Acceptance of pending payment - June 20, 2023 till 1600 Hrs

Provision of correction of application, except additional details - June 21, 2023 (9 AM to 4 PM)

CBT Exam date - to be notified soon

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have qualified in 10+2 examination with Maths and Physics and at least one of these subjects:- Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science.

Age: The candidate should be born between November 1, 2002 – April 30, 2006.

Selection Criteria

The candidates will be selected in two stages including Stage 1- INET examination (computer based online examination) and Stage 2 (written examination, PFT and Recruitment Medical Examination)

How to Apply

Aspirants will have to submit their applications on the official website of the Indian Navy -joinindiannavy.gov.in or agniveernavy.cdac.in till 4 PM on June 19, 2023.