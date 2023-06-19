JPSC MO recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 256 Medical Officer Posts at jpsc.gov.in, check eligibility, salary

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF at jpsc.gov.in

JPSC MO recruitment 2023 Notification: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can now submit applications for the regular vacancies on the official website jpsc.gov.in up to July 18, 2023. The last date for submission of the application fee is July 21, 2023. Candidates will be able to submit the hard copy of the online application form with the requisite documents latest by August 4.

Candidates should note that the application process for recruitment to backlog vacancies of Medical Officer under Advt.No.-20/2023 will start on June 21, 2023.

This drive is being done to recruit 256 vacancies, of which 230 vacancies are for Medical Officers (Regular) and 26 are backlog vacancies for Medical Officers. Candidates can check more details such as eligibility criteria, age limit, reservations/relaxations, pay scale, educational qualification, and other details below.

JPSC MO recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of JPSC - jpsc.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'Recruitment of Medical Officer (Regular/Backlog) Advt.No.-19/2023' It will take you to the notification where you need to click on 'click here to apply It will take you to the login page where you need to register yourself with all your required details Upload documents and Pay the application fee Download and save the confirmation page for future reference

JPSC MO recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Unreserved/BC/EBC/EWS category - Rs. 600/- SC/ST category of Jharkhand state - Rs. 150/-

JPSC MO recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have an MBBS degree from a medical college recognized by the Medical Council of India and the State Govt. and should be registered with MCI or State Medical Council along with a one-year internship from a recognized Medical College Hospital.

JPSC MO recruitment 2023 Age Limit: The candidate's age should be a minimum of 23 years and maximum 35 years. There is age relaxation criteria for the candidates belonging to the reserved category candidates.

Direct link to apply online for regular vacancies

JPSC MO recruitment 2023 Salary: Pay Band- 2, Rs. 9300-34800 Grade Pay Rs. 5400 (Level 9)