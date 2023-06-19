SSC Selection Post Phase 9 2021 additional results out on ssc.nic.in, 160 candidates qualified

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY SSC Selection Post Phase 9 2021 additional result download link

SSC Selection Post Phase 9 2021 additional result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the additional results for Phase 9 2021 Selection Post exam for Higher Secondary (10+2) level and Graduate & Above level. Candidates who appeared in the SSC Selection Post Phase 9 2021 exam can download it from the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in.

According to the results, a total of 160 additional candidates are shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny under different categories for Graduate & Above level posts, and 28 additional candidates are shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny under different categories for Higher Secondary (10+2) level posts.

SSC Selection Post Phase 9 2021 additional results: How to download?

Visit the official website - ssc.nic.in Click on 'Results' Click on the notification link that reads, 'Phase-IX/2021 Selection Post Examination (Graduate & Above level) – Declaration of Additional Result -4 of Computer Based Examinations for next stage of scrutiny' and 'Phase-IX/2021 Selection Post Examination (Higher Secondary (10+2) level) – Declaration of Additional Result -4 of Computer Based Examinations for next stage of scrutiny' A PDF will open which contains the roll numbers of selected candidates Download and save it for future reference

Candidates who are shortlisted for the scrutiny round are required to submit their documents such as Educational Qualification, Experience, Category, Age, Age relaxation, etc. (as applicable) in hard copy along with the printout of their online application form to the respective office by speed post only. The last date for submitting the applications is July 6, 2023. Candidates are required to mention the "Higher secondary (10+2) Level" and "post-category No." on the Top of the Envelope while sending the documents to the respective Regional Offices.