Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification Out for 21,391 posts; Dates, eligibility criteria

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the notification for Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023. The registration process will commence on June 20 and candidates will be able to apply till July 20. Aspiring candidates can fill online application through the official website-- csbc.bih.nic.in.
A total of 21,391 posts of Police Constable is to be filled through this recruitment process. Candidates belonging to General, OBC, EWS and other states will have to pay Rs 675, while SC, ST candidates will have to pay Rs 180. The selection of a candidate will be based on written exam and physical eligibility/ efficiency test.
Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Dates
- Start date of online application - June 20, 2023
- Last date to fill application form - July 20, 2023
- Last date to submit application fee - July 20, 2023
Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Vacancy
- Name of Post: Police Constable
- Number of Posts: 21,391
Category-wise posts
- General: 8,556
- EWS: 2,140
- BC: 2,570
- EBC: 3,842
- BC Female: 655
- SC: 3,400
- ST: 228
How to Apply
Go to the official website-- csbc.bih.nic.in
Click on the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023 registration link
Fill up the application form as instructed
Upload documents and review the application
Pay the exam fee and finally submit the form
Download the confirmation page and save it for future reference.
Physical Eligibility
|Particulars
|Male (Other Categories)
|Male (SC/ ST)
|All Female
|Height
|165 Cms
|160 Cms
|155 Cms
|Chest
|81-86 Cms
|79-84 Cms
|-
|Running
|1.6 Km run in 6 Minutes
|1 Km in 5 Minutes
|Shotput Through
|16 pounds through 16 feet.
|12 pounds through 12 feet.
|Long Jump
|4 feet jump
|3 feet jump