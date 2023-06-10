Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification Out for 21,391 posts; Dates, eligibility criteria

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar Police Constable Recruitemnt 2023

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the notification for Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023. The registration process will commence on June 20 and candidates will be able to apply till July 20. Aspiring candidates can fill online application through the official website-- csbc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 21,391 posts of Police Constable is to be filled through this recruitment process. Candidates belonging to General, OBC, EWS and other states will have to pay Rs 675, while SC, ST candidates will have to pay Rs 180. The selection of a candidate will be based on written exam and physical eligibility/ efficiency test.

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Dates

Start date of online application - June 20, 2023

Last date to fill application form - July 20, 2023

Last date to submit application fee - July 20, 2023

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

Name of Post: Police Constable

Number of Posts: 21,391

Category-wise posts

General: 8,556

EWS: 2,140

BC: 2,570

EBC: 3,842

BC Female: 655

SC: 3,400

ST: 228

How to Apply

Go to the official website-- csbc.bih.nic.in

Click on the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023 registration link

Fill up the application form as instructed

Upload documents and review the application

Pay the exam fee and finally submit the form

Download the confirmation page and save it for future reference.

ALSO READ | Jharkhand JSSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy rolls out for 583 Excise Constable posts, apply at jssc.nic.in

ALSO READ | NHM MP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: Apply for 2,877 Staff Nurse post; Registration date, eligibility

Physical Eligibility