IBPS PO, SO Registration closes tomorrow at ibps.in, Check how to apply and other details

IBPS Recruitment, IBPS PO Recruitment 2023 registration, IBPS SO Recruitment 2023 registration, IBPS PO, SO Registration: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is going to close the online application process for the selection of personnel for Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee (CRP PO/MT 2023) and Specialist Officer (IBPS SO 2023) tomorrow, August 27. Interested candidates who have yet not submitted their applications online can do so at ibps.in.

A total of 3049 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of candidate's performance in Prelims, Mains and Interview. The IBPS PO prelims exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on December 5 while IBPS SO prelims 2023 exam will be held from December 30 to 31.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) had earlier extended the last date for submission of applications for PO and SO. Earlier, the last date for submission of application was scheduled to close on August 21. Candidates can check how to apply and other details below.

IBPS PO, SO Registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'IBPS PO, SO Registration' First register yourself After successful registration, proceed with the application Fill out the application form with essential details Upload documents, pay application fee and submit Take a printout of the IBPS PO, SO Registration application form for future reference

IBPS PO, SO Registration: Application Fee

While submitting the online applications, the candidates will have to pay Rs. 175 while other category candidates (SC, ST, PwD) do not need to submit any fee. The exam fee is Rs. 850 for everyone else.

