SSC JHT 2023 notification pdf OUT; check vacancies, exam date, how to apply, and more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY SSC JHT 2023 notification pdf available on ssc.nic.in.

SSC JHT 2023 Notification, SSC JHT 2023 application form: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official notification for recruitment to the various posts including Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online at ssc.nic.in from August 22 to September 12.

A total of 307 vacancies have been notified. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview. Candidates can check vacancy details, eligibility and other details.

ALSO READ | UPPSC PCS 2023 mains exam date out; check admit card expected date, exam pattern and more

SSC JHT 2023: Important dates

Edit in application: September 13 to 14 Paper 1: October 23

SSC JHT 2023: Vacancy Details

Junior Hindi Translator: 21 posts Junior Translation Officer: 13 posts Junior Translator: 263 posts Senior Translator: 1 post Senior Hindi Translator: 9 posts

SSC JHT 2023: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have a master's degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with

English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of exam at the degree level. Candidates can check the official notification PDF for subject wise eligibility criteria.

SSC JHT 2023: Age Limit

The age of the candidate should be between 18 to 30 years as on 01.08.2023, i.e., candidates born not before 02.08.1993 and not later than

01.08.2005 are eligible to apply. Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates belonging to the reserved category.

SSC JHT 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of SSC

Click on the apply

It will take you to the new window where you need to select 'SSC JHT'

Now, click on the 'SSC JHT 2023' registration

First register yourself with the basic details

After successful registration, proceed with application process

Upload documents, pay application fee and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

ALSO READ | IBPS PO Recruitment 2023: Registration last date extended till August 28, apply for 3,049 posts at ibps.in

SSC JHT 2023: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category will have to pay Rs. 100/- as an application fee while the women, candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.