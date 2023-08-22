IBPS PO Recruitment 2023: Registration last date extended till August 28, apply for 3,049 posts at ibps.in

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY IBPS PO Recruitment 2023 registration deadline extended

IBPS PO form 2023 last date: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has extended the application last date for Probationary Officer (PO) and Management Trainees (MT) recruitment 2023. According to the official release, candidates will now be able to apply for the IBPS PO/MT Recruitment 2023 till August 28. Earlier the last date to fill in the online aplication form is August 21.

The IBPS PO/MT application form is hosted on the official website at ibps.in. Candidates who have completed the registration process but have not yet paid the examiantion fee can also submit it till August 21. IBPS is likely to conduct the preliminary examination in September-October 2023 and the main exam in November 2023.

IBPS has rolled out 3,049 posts of Probationary Officer (PO)/ Management Trainees (MT) through CRP-PO/MT-XIII recruitment notification. Candidates registering for the recruitment process should have completed graduation in any discipline from a recognised university.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2023 New Dates

Online registration and payment of fees - August 28, 2023

PET admit cad download - September 2023

Conduct of PET - September 2023

Prelims admit card download - September 2023

IBPS PO exam (preliminary) - September or October 2023

IBPS PO result 2023 - October 2023

IBPS PO Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Visit the official website at ibps.in Select the IBPS CRP-PO/MT-XIII tab Go to the registration link and proceed to fill in the application form Review details carefully and upload the required documents Pay the application fee and finally submit the form Download the confirmation page and save it for future use.

