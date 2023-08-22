UPPSC PCS 2023 mains exam date out; check admit card expected date, exam pattern and more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPPSC PCS Mains 2023 exam out on uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC PCS 2023 mains exam date, UPPSC PCS 2023 mains admit card date: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the exam date for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Exam. Candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam can download the exam calendar from the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to the official calendar, the mains exam will be conducted from September 26 to 29 in two shifts - Morning (9.30 AM to 1.30 PM), and Afternoon (2.00 PM to 5.00 PM).

ALSO READ | ISRO recruitment exam: Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre cancels test after 2 arrested for cheating

The commission had conductedc the prelims exams on May 14 and the results were released on June 27 wherein a total of 3,44,877 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 4047 candidates qualified for the mains exam.

UPPSC PCS 2023 mains: When will admit card be released?

The commission will upload the UPPSC PCS 2023 mains admit card prior 15 days of the exam. All the candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

This drive is being to recruit 254 vacancies. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the prelims, mains, and interview.

UPPSC PCS 2023 mains exam schedule

Exam Date Shift 1 (9.30 am to 1.30 PM) Shift 2 (2.00 PM to 5.00 PM) September 26 General Hindi Essay September 27 General Studies -1 General Studies 2 September 28 General Studies -3 General Studies 4 September 29 General Studies- 5 General Studies 6

UPPSC PCS 2023 mains exam pattern

UPPSC PCS 2023 mains exam will consist of compulsory and optional subjects. The candidate will have to select any one out of the optional subjects for the mains exam. Each optional subject will have to papers.

ALSO READ | IBPS PO Recruitment 2023: Registration last date extended till August 28, apply for 3,049 posts at ibps.in

There will be General Hindi, Essay, General Studies (Paper 1, 2, 3, and 4) as compulsory subjects which will be convential type and for solving the questions three hours will be given. For optional questions, there will be three hours. Candidates should note that two hundred maximum marks has been allotted for each optional question paper.