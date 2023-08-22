ISRO recruitment exam: Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre cancels test after 2 arrested for cheating

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ISRO recruitment exam for technical staff canceled

Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has cancelled the written exam held on Sunday (August 20) for recruitment to the posts of Technician-B, Draughtsman-B and Radiographer-A . As per the reports, two youths who are the residents of Haryana, have been caught cheating in the technical staff recruitment examination. VSSC has also issued a notification regarding this.

The notification said that the written examination for the posts of Technical-B, Draughtsman-B and Radiographer-A scheduled held on August 20 at various centers in Thiruvananthapuram stands cancelled. “The revised schedule for the examination will be intimated to all the concerned candidates in due course through the VSSC website. Inconvenience caused is regretted,'' further reads the statement.

Four other people arrested

The move has been taken after the Kerala Police arrested two persons from two different examination centers who were caught cheating in the examination. When the police checked their identities, they did not match with the names of the persons who had applied for the exam, both the accused appearing for the actual students.

Besides the two persons arrested, four other people from Haryana are in police custody in connection with the incident. The police, which launched a thorough investigation into the incident, had also urged VSSC to cancel the exam.

400 Candidates appeared from Haryana

The police had earlier informed that since more than 400 candidates appeared for the exam from only one state - Haryana - there was doubt whether coaching centers could be involved. The police had further said that a team would be sent to Haryana to cooperate with the state police for the investigation. Police said that a case has been registered against the arrested persons under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and various other provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.