UPSC recruitment 2023 notification out for various posts at upsc.gov.in; check eligibility, how to apply

UPSC recruitment 2023, UPSC recruitment 2023 notification: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Professor and others. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications from August 26 to September 14 at upsconline.nic.in.

A total of 29 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details before submitting their online applications.

UPSC recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Cardiology): 09 Posts Assistant Director Census Operations (Technical): 01 Posts Deputy Director: 10 Posts Assistant Professor (Botany): 01 Posts Assistant Professor (Chemistry): 01 Posts Assistant Professor (English): 03 Posts Assistant Professor (Hindi): 01 Post Assistant Professor (History): 01 Post Assistant Professor (Mathematics): 01 Post Assistant Professor (Tamil): 01 Post

UPSC recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Cardiology): MBBS degree; Post-graduate degree in the concerned Specialty or Super-specialty.

Assistant Director Census Operations (Technical): Master’s Degree in Statistics or Operational Research or Population Sciences or Demography or Mathematical Statistics or Applied Statistics

Deputy Director: Post Graduate Degree in Statistics/Operational Research/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics or Post Graduate Degree in Economics/Mathematics/Commerce

Assistant Professor (Botany/Chemistry/English/Hindi/History/Mathematics/Tamil): Master's degree in the relevant field with 55% marks in the concerned subject along with NET qualification or holding Ph.D degree in the relevant subject.

UPSC recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Click on the 'apply online'

Click on the notification link that reads,'Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for various recruitment posts'

Click on the relevant stream you wish to apply for

Proceed with the application form after reading the instructions carefully

Register yourself and proceed with application form

Fill out the personal details such as qualification, name, and other details

Upload documents, pay application fee and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

UPSC recruitment 2023:Application Fee

The application fee is Rs. 100 for the candidates belonging to unreserved category. SC/ST/PwBD/women candidates do not need to pay aplication fee, as per official notification.