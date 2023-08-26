BPSC Assistant admit card 2023 released for main exam at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BPSC Assistant main admit card 2023 download link available on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Assistant admit card 2023, BPSC Assistant main admit card 2023, BPSC Assistant main exam schedule: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit cards for Assistant mains exam. All those who have qualified for the main exam can download their call letters from the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the commission will conduct the main exam on August 31 which will be conducted into two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9.30 am to 11.45 am and second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 4.15 pm. The candidates can check their exact schedule by downloading their admit cards. The easy steps to download BPSC Assistant Admit Card 2022 is given below.

BPSC Assistant Admit Card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, select the "apply online" link. You'll be directed to the login page, where you must enter your credentials and press the "Submit" button. On the screen, BPSC Assistant Admit Card 2023 will show. Download and save BPSC Assistant Admit Card 2023 for future reference

Instructions

Candidates appearing in the BPSC Assistant admit card 2023 have been advised to download and save BPSC Assistant admit card 2023 for future reference. Candidates will have to carry their admit cards on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed without admit card and identity card. Candidates have been advised to read thoroughly the guidelines given on the admit card. Candidates can directly download BPSC Assistant admit card 2023 by clicking on the provided link in the article.

BPSC Assistant Main Exam 2023 Pattern

There will be two papers in the BPSC Assistant main exam. The first paper will be on General Hindi, and the second will be on General Knowledge. The question paper will be in multiple-type question format. The first paper will have 100 questions, and candidates will have to complete it in two hours and fifteen minutes. While the second paper will carry 150 questions, which will be worth one mark each. The candidates will have to complete the test within 2 hours and 15 minutes.