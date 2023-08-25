MPPSC SFS Mains Answer Key 2023 OUT at mppsc.mp.gov.in, raise objections till August 31

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MPPSC SFS Mains Answer Key 2023 released

MPPSC SFS Mains Answer Key 2023: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the MPPSC State Forest Services Mains 2022 answer key today, August 25. Aspirants can check and download the MPPSC SFS Mains answer key 2023 through the official website of the commission at mppsc.mp.gov.in. MPPSC conducted the SFS Mains Exam 2021 on August 20, 2023.

The MPPSC has invited objections against the MPPSC SFS Mains Answer key 2023 from aspirants till August 31, 2023 (5 PM). Candidates are required to submit grievances in a prescribed format and include the question number and paper set. Candidates may submit their objections for more than one question in a similar format.

The MPPSC SFS Mains 2023 examination was held in pen and paper mode. The MPPSC SFS Main Exam 2022 is being held for recruitment to the posts of Forest Ranger, Assistant Conservator of Forest and Project Officer.

How to download MPPSC SFS Mains Answer Key 2023

Aspirants can download the MPPSC SFS Mains Answer Key 2023 by following the steps provided below.

Go to the official website of MPPSC SFS Mains - mppsc.mp.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the MPPSC SFS Mains Answer Key 2023. The provisional answer key PDF will appear on the screen. Verify your responses with the MPPSC SFS Mains answer key. Download the MPPSC SFS Mains answer key 2023 PDF and save it for future reference.

