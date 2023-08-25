CTET Answer Key 2023 expected soon on ctet.nic.in, know where, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CTET Answer Key 2023 expected soon

CTET Answer Key 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2023) answer key for August session on its official website. Once released, the CTET answer key 2023 for Paper-I and Paper-II will be hosted on the official website of CTET - ctet.nic.in. Along with the provisional answer key, the board will also release the question paper and response sheet of candidates.

CBSE conducted the CTET examination on August 20 in two shifts. The examination is being held to determine the eligibility of a candidate for appointment as teacher in Central Government Schools such as KVS, NVS, and others. While the CTET Paper 1 is conducted for candidates who wish to teach Classes 1-5 (Primary Teachers), Paper 2 is conducted for candidates who wish to teach Classes 6-8 (Elementary Teachers). Candidates who wish to apply for both Primary Elementary posts need to take both papers.

The board will also allow the candidates to raise objections against the CTET Answer key 2023 of Paper 1 and 2. The subject experts will review the challenges received from the candidates and will release the revised final answer key thereafter. Based on the final answer key, the marks will be allotted to the candidates and CTET Aug 2023 result will be declared.

How to Download CTET answer key 2023

