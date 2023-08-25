Bihar govt withdraws notification for Vice-Chancellor recruitment in five universities

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

The Government of Bihar state has withdrawn the recruitment notification for the post of vice-chancellors across five universities in Bihar. Now only the Governor will appoint the Vice-Chancellors in the state-run universities. Baidyanath Yadav, Secretary, Education Department, Bihar in a letter has notified about the withdrawal of advertisements published in various newspapers earlier.

"The following advertisements published by Education Department, Government of Bihar vide PR no. - 007376 (Education) 2023-24/ PR no. - 007377(Education) 2023-24 PR no.-007378 (Education) 2023-24/ PR no.-007379 (Education) 2023- 24/ PR no.-007380 (Education) 2023-24/ PR no.-007381 (Education) 2023-24/ PR no. - 007382 (Education) 2023-24 in various newspapers inviting applications for the post of Vice Chancellors are hereby withdrawn.

Why Bihar govt withdraw Vice-Chancellor recruitment notification?

A situation of confrontation had arisen after the release of advertisements from Raj Bhavan as well as the education department regarding the appointment of VC. Earlier on Tuesday, Nitish Kumar visited Raj Bhavan and met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. The VC appointment dispute was discussed in detail between the two and a solution was found. Today, Nitish Kumar had also mentioned the meeting with the Governor to the media.