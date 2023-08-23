How to get a job at ISRO? Check step-by-step career guide after 12th and graduation

Follow us on Image Source : WIKIPEDIA Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

Career in ISRO, How to join ISRO, Job as scientist: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is the one of the largest space agencies in the world which is known for its creative technology and cost effective initiatives.

It was established on August 15, 1969, and has its headquarters in Bengaluru. By exerting its best effort, ISRO has successfully launched a lot of missions. Recently, it has achieved success in launching Chandrayaan 3 on moon which is India's historic movement. On August 23, the Indian Space Agency acheived soft landing on moon. Like this, Indian Space agency has launched various missions sucessfully.

If you are also willing to be a part of this innovative Indian Space organisation. We have curated all necessary information on how to Join ISRO and the educational path you need to take to join this esteemed space organisation.

How to get a job in ISRO?

This questions always strikes in the young minds. To solve their queries, we have created this article to letting you know about the details of each step on how to get a job in ISRO and its educational path.

Step 1

To enter in ISRO, it is essential for a student to opt three subjects compulsorily in Class 12th.i.e. Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. They should have a strpng aptitude and understanding of the mathematics and physical principels that have been taught to them.

Step 2

After completing class 12th with an exceptional CGPA or percentage above 75 percent, a student should enrol in one of the many engineering branches avaiable through JEE advanced and JEE mains exam. The sutdent must opt B.Tech. or B.E. courses as computer science, mechanical, radio engineering, aerospace engineering, electrical engineering, engineering physics, and other related subjects.

It should be noted that the Indian Space Agency prefers to hire fresh graduates from India's premier engineering institutions such as IISc, IITs, NIT, IIST, and other well known engineering private institutions. Candidate's academic record will have an extra advantage to get a job in ISRO.

Step 3

After completing the degree courses, the candidate will have to appear in the ISRO centralised recruitment board exam. To appear in the test, a candidate should have secured a minimum aggregate of 65 percent marks or 6.8 CGPA on a scale of ten.

After qualifying the exam, the shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the interview round and the finally shortlisted candidates will be called for Interview round.

Step 4

The another option to become scientist in ISRO is to opt masters courses such as M.Sc., ME, or MTech and PhD in related specialisations. The top most courses include geophysics, geoinformatics, instrumentation, applied mathematics, etc.

Step 5

On completion of the postgraduation programmes, the candidate are required to directy apply to the ISRO, the selection process will involve a written test and an interview. Candidates can secure a job as a scientist at ISRO only after clearing the recruitment process.

Step 6

Interested candidates can also apply for the post of Junior Research Scientist at ISRO, which allows them to conduct research as scientists and engineers. The selection process is extremely difficult for the candidates appearing for the scientist exam.

In such a company, hiring a scientist is a very difficult procedure that calls for the highest level of intelligence, wit, and a highly presentable, laid-back demeanor.

What are the courses to become a scientist in ISRO?

To become a scientist in ISRO, a candidate should pursue any of these courses.