IAF AFCAT Recruitment 2022: Registration to start tomorrow; check direct link and steps to apply

IAF AFCAT Recruitment 2022: Indian Air Force (IAF) is inviting the young blood to join the force. Recently, IAF released the notification for the Air Force Common Admission Test, AFCAT 2023. As per the notification, the registration process for the AFCAT will start tomorrow. Candidates can apply for this opportunity on the official website of AFCAT once the registration link will be activated.

Where to apply for AFCAT 2023?

Indian Air Force (IAF) will soon activate the registration link for the candidates who want to apply for AFCAT 2023. The registration process will start on December 01, 2022. The last date for registration is December 30, 2022. The registration link will get activated tomorrow. Candidates can apply from Careerindianairforce.cdac.in and afcat.cdac.in.

Candidates should note that Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 2023) will be conducted for Fly Branch and Ground Duty (technical and non-technical). AFCAT 2023 will be held for 258 vacant posts. Both men and women can apply for this. According to the official notice, the 'online AFCAT examination will be conducted on 24 Feb 23, 25 Feb 23 and 26 Feb 23.' Read the notification here.

How to apply for AFCAT 2023:

Step 1. Visit the official website Careerindianairforce.cdac.in or afcat.cdac.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on 'CANDIDATE LOGIN.'

Step 3. Search for AFCAT Sign-in and click on the link.

Step 4. Then go for 'NOT YET REGISTERED? REGISTER HERE.'

Step 5. Sign up and note down your log in id and password.

Step 6. Once, logged in, fill out the registration form, then upload the required documents and pay the fee.

Step 7. Save, download and take a printout of the registration form.

The official notice further reads, 'Candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission at all the stages of examination viz. Written examination and SSB test will be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. If on verification at any time before or after the written

examination or AFSB Testing, it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility conditions, their candidature will be canceled by the IAF.'

