DU PG 2022 Admission: PG courses 1st admissions list to release today, check direct link here

DU PG 2022 Admission 1st List to release today

DU PG 2022 Admission: Delhi University is likely to release the DU PG 2022 1st admissions list today on the official website. As per the schedule released by the university earlier, the 1st admissions list will be uploaded on the official website du.ac.in. Students are requested to visit the official website to check the latest updates regarding the DU PG 2022 1st admissions list. Candidates must note that those who qualified for the DUET PG 2022 Exam and applied for DU Admission will be able to fetch the data from the official website.

Once, the DU PG 2022 1st admissions list gets released, the DU PG Admissions process will commence today itself. However, no time was mentioned in the schedule provided by the administration of Delhi University for the release of the list. So, students should visit the official website often to track the release of the list. du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in are the two websites from where candidates can check and download the list.

After the list gets released, students have to accept the allocated seats and apply from December 01, 2022, to December 03, 2022. the respective colleges or institutions will approve and verify the documents submitted by the students. This process will apply to only those students who have secured a seat on this merit list. The fee payment stage will be followed and for this students have time till December 04, 2022.

Students should note that they have to pay their fees to the respective college or institution allocated to them. Once the process for the 1st admission list gets completed successfully. The administration of the varsity will release the 2nd list of admissions on December 07, 2022. Likewise, the 1st admissions list and the 2nd admissions list will be released on du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in.