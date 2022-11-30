Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: How to register? check direct link and important dates

Follow us on Image Source : MINISTRY OF EDUCATION Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: How to register? check direct link

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha was awaited for this year. As per the recent update from the Ministry of Education, registration for PPC 2023 has been started. Students who want to interact with PM Modi can now register their spot for the program from the official website shared by the Ministry. Through this program, PM Modi interacts with students, teachers and parents and shares valuable ideas. This is a special program where PM Modi shares some effective tips with the student to make the examination month joyful and stress-free.

PM Modi urges students to enjoy the exam season as a festival. The recommendation of PM Modi helps the students to attempt the exams in a relaxed way. Students, teachers and parents should note that registration has been started for the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023. The last date for registration is December 30, 2022. Direct link to apply for PPC 2023.

How to register for PPC 2023 (as per the official website):

1. First things first, click on the ‘Participate Now’ button.

2. Remember, the competition is open for school students in classes 9 to 12.

3. Students can submit their responses to any one of the themes provided to them.

4. Students may also submit their questions to the Hon'ble Prime Minister in a maximum of 500 characters.

5. Parents and teachers can also participate and submit their entries in the online activities designed exclusively for them.

The education ministry tweeted to inform the people about the registration for the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023. The tweet of the Ministry of Education reads, 'Know the mantra to overcome your fears & celebrate exams like festivals!'. The Pariksha Pe Charcha is an initiative by PM Modi to make exams less stressful for students. Every year, the PPC is conducted once. As per the official notice, around 2,050 students, teachers and parents will get a chance to interact with PM Modi.

