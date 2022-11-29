Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Jammu and Kashmir LG's new initiatives to ingrain wide-range of skills in students

Jammu and Kashmir LG's new initiatives: On Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha took new initiatives to ingrain wide-range skills in the students, He took this step under the National Education Policy (NEP) to equip the students well. As per the news reports, the government and the universities signed various agreements for the new initiatives.

Sinha believes that this major step taken under NEP by him will equip the students for the future. He said that these major steps will be beneficial for the students and the society mentioning inter-disciplinary curriculum and multi-disciplinary education.

Maintaining that Jammu and Kashmir have taken the lead in the implementation of the NEP, Sinha said future higher education and learning will be more dynamic, adaptable and personalised like a liquid learning model platform to seamlessly blend the ideas from different disciplines to prepare students for varied and comprehensive knowledge in a rapidly shifting world.

"Environmental, scientific, technological transformation and globalisation have increased the pace of socio-economic changes.

Problem-based learning will make the students familiar with real-world situations and develop thinking and creativity skills," he said.

The lieutenant governor said the recommendations implemented in undergraduate programmes in all colleges from the 2022-23 session will bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical skills, provide resources and choice for research and flexibility in completing degree programmes.

He said schools and the education system must strive to prepare students for the real world and they would require at least six skills - curiosity, critical thinking, adaptability, effective communication, teamwork and collaboration -- to become more productive and successful in their chosen career.

He said the National Education Policy has put special emphasis on engagement and involvement in both classrooms as well as field study. The lieutenant governor launched four portals for digital outreach in higher education, including e-samarth, three-tier feedback and transfers.

(with inputs from PTI)

Also Read: RRB Group D Result 2022: Expected this week, check direct link

Also Read: BPSC 67th Mains Admit Card 2022: Releasing on this date