RRB Group D Result 2022: Expected this week; check direct link and latest updates

RRB Group D Result 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the result for Group D 2022 this week. As per the news report, the board can announce the result date shortly. Once, the result gets released, candidates can check and download it from the official website of the board. However, the board has not notified the result date announcement date. Earlier, students were provided a long duration to raise objections regarding the answer key released. The five-phase exam administered by Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) was conducted between August 17, 2022, to October 11, 2022.

As per the data released by the board, nearly 1 crore candidates appeared for the exam competing for 1,03,769 vacancies. The board will release the cut-off marks with the exam results. Both the exam result and the region-wise cut-off marks will be available on the official website. For your reference, we have provided region-wise expected cut-off marks.

Region-wise Expected cut-off marks for RRB Group D 2022:

Region Expected cut-off marks Ajmer 72-76 Allahabad 73-77 Ahmedabad 70-74 Bengaluru 60-64 Bhopal 73-77 Bilaspur 68-72 Bhubaneshwar 72-76 Chandigarh 73-77 Chennai 70-74 Gorakhpur 72-76 Guwahati 75-79 Kolkata 79-83 Mumbai 66-70 Patna 75-79 Ranchi 74-78 Secunderabad 68-72

For the result, students should stay updated on the official website, as it will help them not miss any important updates. After, the successful completion of the RRB Group D Exam 2022, the board released the answer key for the students. Candidates were provided sufficient time to raise objections in the month of October.

After carefully examining the objections raised by the candidates, the board will release the final answer key. Candidates have to score more than the cut-off to qualify for the examination. After the Computer Based Tests (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification and Medical examinations will be followed as per the notification.

