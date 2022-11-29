Tuesday, November 29, 2022
     
RRB Group D Result 2022: Expected this week; check direct link and latest updates

RRB Group D Result 2022: Railway Recruitment Board can soon release the result for Group D 2022. The result will be available on the official website of the board.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi New Delhi Published on: November 29, 2022 15:59 IST
Image Source : RRB GROUP D RESULT 2022 RRB Group D Result 2022 to release soon

RRB Group D Result 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the result for Group D 2022 this week. As per the news report, the board can announce the result date shortly. Once, the result gets released, candidates can check and download it from the official website of the board. However, the board has not notified the result date announcement date. Earlier, students were provided a long duration to raise objections regarding the answer key released. The five-phase exam administered by Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) was conducted between August 17, 2022, to October 11, 2022. 

As per the data released by the board, nearly 1 crore candidates appeared for the exam competing for 1,03,769 vacancies. The board will release the cut-off marks with the exam results. Both the exam result and the region-wise cut-off marks will be available on the official website. For your reference, we have provided region-wise expected cut-off marks. 

Region-wise Expected cut-off marks for RRB Group D 2022:

Region Expected cut-off marks
Ajmer 72-76
Allahabad  73-77
Ahmedabad  70-74
Bengaluru  60-64
Bhopal  73-77
Bilaspur 68-72
Bhubaneshwar  72-76
Chandigarh  73-77
Chennai  70-74
Gorakhpur  72-76
Guwahati  75-79
Kolkata  79-83
Mumbai  66-70
Patna  75-79
Ranchi  74-78
Secunderabad  68-72

For the result, students should stay updated on the official website, as it will help them not miss any important updates. After, the successful completion of the RRB Group D Exam 2022, the board released the answer key for the students. Candidates were provided sufficient time to raise objections in the month of October. 

After carefully examining the objections raised by the candidates, the board will release the final answer key. Candidates have to score more than the cut-off to qualify for the examination. After the Computer Based Tests (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification and Medical examinations will be followed as per the notification. 

