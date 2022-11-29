BPSC 67th Mains Admit Card 2022: Releasing on this date; know how to download

Follow us on Image Source : BPSC 67TH MAINS ADMIT CARD 2022 BPSC 67th Mains Admit Card 2022

BPSC 67th Mains Admit Card 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will soon release the admit card for the BPSC 67th Mains Admit Card 2022. The Mains exam for BPSC is going to be held from December 29, 2022, to December 31, 2022. Once, the admit card will get released, it will be available on the official website of the commission. Candidates will be able to save and download their admit cards from bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Earlier, the result for BPSC 67th Prelims 2022 was released on November 17, 2022. Later, the additional result of BPSC 67th prelims 2022 was released on November 26, 2022. Now, students are waiting for the BPSC 67th Mains Admit Card 2022 to get released.

BPSC 67th Mains Admit Card 2022 Release Date

According to the speculations, the BPSC can release the admit card for the BPSC 67th Mains Exam 2022 on December 22, 2022. As per the trend followed by BPSC, the commission usually releases the admit card 5 days or 1 week prior to the examination. As per the date sheet, the exams are scheduled to be conducted from December 29, 2022.

Know how to download BPSC 67th Mains Admit Card 2022:

Step 1. Visit the official website of the commission- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link BPSC 67th Mains Admit Card 2022.

Step 3. On the new window, submit your login credentials.

Step 4. Your admit card will get displayed.

Step 5. Save and download your admit card for the future.

The BPSC 67th Mains Exam 2022 will be held in two shifts. On December 29, 2022, the exam will start from 09:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 02:00 pm to 05:00 PM. But, on December 30 and 31, the exam will be held only in one shift from 09:30 AM to 12:30 PM. A total of 4.75 lakh candidates appeared for the BPSC CCE exam. Among them, 11,607 candidates qualified for the examination. The BPSC CCE Prelims Exam was held in 1,153 centers in the state.

Also Read: JEE Main 2023: NTA likely to release exam dates this week

Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2022: Stray vacancy result to release today