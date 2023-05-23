'I did self study at home'- Bihar's Garima Lohiya on ranking second in UPSC CSE 2022

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC CSE Topper Garima Lohiya

UPSC Result 2023: The final result of UPSC Civil Services Examination 2022 has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission. Along with the UPSC CSE final result, the Commission has also released the toppers list. Garima Lohia, a resident of Bihar's Buxar district, has secured all India second rank in UPSC CSE 2022 final result.

In an interview with ANI, Garima told that she has done self study while staying at home. Garima used to study for 12 hours from 9 PM to 9 AM. She choose this time to study because there were no obstacles during this time and there was a lot of peace.

While sharing her success strategy, Garima told that she has prepared for the UPSC CSE 2022 through online medium. She gave the credit for her success to her parents, teachers and friends. Garima told that she graduated in commerce from Delhi University. During this, she started preparing for UPSC and got success. Garima lives with her mother, brother and elder sister.

ALSO READ | UPSC Result 2023: Two toppers hail from Greater Noida; CM Yogi extends wishes

ALSO READ | UPSC CSE Final Result 2023: AIR 1 Ishita Kishore shares her success strategy; Quit job, failed prelims twice

UPSC CSE Topper: Emphasis more on self study

Garima told that she put more emphasis on self study. She took the help of online study platforms to prepare for general knowledge. "UPSC exam preparation is very tough that doesn't mean we should get disappointed. Do what makes you happy and be with your family as they keep boosting your morale. I want to give the credit for my success to my mother," she added.