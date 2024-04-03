Wednesday, April 03, 2024
     
  BPSC Head Master, Head Teacher Recruitment 2024: Last date extended till April 10, check how to apply, fee

BPSC Head Master, Head Teacher Recruitment 2024: Last date extended till April 10, check how to apply, fee

BPSC Head Master, Head Teacher Recruitment 2024 registration last date has been extended. Interested and eligible candidates can now submit their applications online on or before April 10. Check how to apply, application fee, and other details about the recruitment procedure here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: April 03, 2024 15:49 IST
BPSC Head Master Head Teacher Recruitment 2024 Last date extended

BPSC Head Master Recruitment 2024: The Bihar Public  Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the last date of registration for over 46,000 headmasters and head teachers’ posts. According to the official notice, the last date for submission of the application form is April 11. Earlier, the last date was set to April 2. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online on the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in. 

This recruitment drive aims to fill 46,308 vacancies for the post of headmaster and headteacher out of which 6,061 vacancies are for headmasters' posts in the Education and SC & ST Welfare Departments, Govt of Bihar, and 40,247 vacancies are for head teacher positions in primary schools under the Education Department, Bihar. The selection of the candidates will be done through a written test. The date of the exam will be communicated in due course of time. The exam will have 150 multiple-choice questions  (objective type) worth 150 marks.

Who is eligible?

To be eligible to apply, candidates must have a bachelor's degree from a recognized university with a minimum of 50% marks. In addition, they must possess a certificate in D.El.Ed, B.T, B.Ed., B.A.Ed, B.Sc.Ed, or B.L.Ed, and have cleared the teacher's eligibility test. Furthermore, candidates must have a minimum of eight years of experience as a secondary teacher in a state government school, and 12 years of experience as a secondary teacher in a school affiliated with CBSE, ACSE, or BSEB.

BPSC Head Master, Head Teacher Recruitment 2024: How to apply?

  • Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in
  • Click on the 'apply online' tab
  • Now, click on 'BPSC online application'
  • Click on 'BPSC Head Master, Head Teacher Recruitment 2024' apply online
  • First, register yourself by providing all the information
  • Now, proceed with the application form
  • Pay the application fee and take a printout of the application form

BPSC Head Master, Head Teacher Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

  • General- Rs. 750/-
  • Bihar SC/ST/Females/PwD - Rs. 200/-

