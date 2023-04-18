Assam Special TET Admit Card 2023 OUT at sebaonline.org, exam on April 30

Follow us on Image Source : BOARD OF SECONDARY EDUCATION, ASSAM Assam 6th Schedule TET Exam Admit Card has been released at sebaonline.org.

Assam Special TET Admit Card 2023: Board of Secondary Education, Assam has released the admit card for Teacher Eligibility Test for the 6th schedule today, April 18. Candidates who were eagerly waiting for the admit cards can download their call letters using their application number, date of birth, etc on the official website of sebaonline.org.

The Board has scheduled the written exam on April 30, 2023. The exam will be conducted in two sessions – Paper 1 (Lower Primary Level) and Paper 2 (Upper Primary Level). The duration for both papers will be 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Assam Special TET Admit Card 2023: How and where to download?

Go to the official website of SEB Assam at sebaonline.org.

Click on the notification link that reads 'Assam Special TET Admit Card 2023' flashing on the homepage.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Now, you need to enter your credentials such as application number, date of birth, etc.

Assam Special TET Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen.

Download Assam Special TET Admit Card 2023 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Assam Special TET Admit Card 2023: Exam Pattern

Candidates should note that the written test for Teacher Eligibility Test will consist of 150 Multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The candidates will have to complete the paper within 2 hours and 30 minutes while visually impaired candidates will get 20 minutes extra for completing their exam.

Assam Special TET Admit Card 2023

Candidates have been advised to produce a hard copy of the Assam Special TET Admit Card 2023 to appear in the written test. Candidates can directly download their call letters by clicking on the above link.

Assam Special TET 2023: Key details

Candidates should note that Appearing/qualifying in Teacher Eligibility Test will not confer the right to claim an appointment for any post of the teacher. Teacher recruitment in government or private schools will be a separate process as and when a vacancy arises, as the notice reads. The teacher Eligibility Test is only one of the qualifying criteria for applying for Teacher recruitment in elementary-level schools. The qualified candidates of the 6th Schedule TET will be able to participate in the recruitment process of teachers only in the 6th Schedule area district as per norms.

