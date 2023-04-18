TN MRB Pharmacist Admit Card 2023 Out; Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TN MRB Pharmacist admit card 2023 released

Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has issued the admit card for TN Pharmacist Recruitment 2023 examination. Aspirants can download the TN MRB Pharmacist and Assistant Surgeon admit card through the offiical website- mrb.tn.gov.in. The TN MRB Pharmacist exam is scheduled to be held on April 26 and 27, 2023 at various examination centres across the Tamil Nadu state.

Aspirants will have to carry a hard copy of the TN MRB Pharmacist admit card along with a valid photo ID proof on exam day. The TN MRB admit card will include details like candidate's name, roll number, registration number, date of birth, photograph, signature, exam date, venue and shift timing.

The TN MRB Pharmacist recruitment examination is being held to fill up a total of 986 Pharmacist posts. across the state. The duration of the exam will be 3:30 hours. One hour for Tamil, 30 minutes break and two hours for Medical Science.

ALSO READ | LIC ADO 2022 call letters for main exam out at licindia.in or ibpsonline.ibps.in, check stepwise guide

ALSO READ | SSC GD final answer key 2023 out at ssc.gov.in, here's easy steps to download

How to Download TN MRB Pharmacist Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of TN MRB at mrb.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the 'Notification' section on the homepage and

Step 3: Click on the link tha says, 'Click here to download the Admit Card for the post of Assistant Surgeon (General)' or 'Click here to download the Admit Card for the post of Pharmacist'

Step 4: Log in with your 'Application Number' and 'Date of Birth'

Step 5: Verify details mentioned in the TN MRB Admit Card 2023

Step 6: Download TN MRB Hall Ticket for Assistant Surgeon and Pharmacist.

Direct Link: TN MRB Pharmacist Admit Card 2023