Rajasthan PTET 2021 admit card released, how to download

The PTET exam is scheduled to be held on September 8. Download admit card at ptetraj2021.com, ptetraj2021.org

New Delhi Updated on: September 02, 2021 10:37 IST
Rajasthan PTET exam
Rajasthan PTET exam will be held on September 8   

Rajasthan PTET 2021 admit card: The admit card for the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2021 exam has been released. The candidates who will appear in the exam can download the hall ticket on the official websites- ptetraj2021.com, ptetraj2021.org and ptetraj2021.net

The PTET exam is scheduled to be held on September 8. 

Rajasthan PTET 2021 admit card: How to download 

  1. Visit the official websites- ptetraj2021.com, ptetraj2021.org and ptetraj2021.net 
  2. Click on PTET 2021 hall ticket link 
  3. Enter log-in credentials- form number, roll number 
  4. PTET 2021 hall ticket will appear on the screen 
  5. Download PTET admit card, take a print out for further reference. 

Rajasthan PTET is a state-level B.Ed entrance exam conducted by the Govt Dungar College, Bikaner for taking admission in B.Ed, B.A – B.Ed and B.Sc - B.Ed. Passing the exam will makes students eligible to take admission into the d 4-year integrated B.Ed programmes offered by various B.Ed institutions in Rajasthan.

A total of 4.5 lakh candidates across the state have applied for the Rajasthan PTET exam this year. 

