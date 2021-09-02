Rajasthan PTET 2021 admit card released, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Rajasthan PTET exam will be held on September 8

Rajasthan PTET 2021 admit card: The admit card for the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2021 exam has been released. The candidates who will appear in the exam can download the hall ticket on the official websites- ptetraj2021.com, ptetraj2021.org and ptetraj2021.net.

The PTET exam is scheduled to be held on September 8.

Rajasthan PTET 2021 admit card: How to download

Visit the official websites- ptetraj2021.com, ptetraj2021.org and ptetraj2021.net Click on PTET 2021 hall ticket link Enter log-in credentials- form number, roll number PTET 2021 hall ticket will appear on the screen Download PTET admit card, take a print out for further reference.

Rajasthan PTET is a state-level B.Ed entrance exam conducted by the Govt Dungar College, Bikaner for taking admission in B.Ed, B.A – B.Ed and B.Sc - B.Ed. Passing the exam will makes students eligible to take admission into the d 4-year integrated B.Ed programmes offered by various B.Ed institutions in Rajasthan.

A total of 4.5 lakh candidates across the state have applied for the Rajasthan PTET exam this year.

