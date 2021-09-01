NABARD Recruitment Exam 2021 admit card released: Direct link, how to check here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE NABARD Recruitment Exam 2021 admit card has been released today at nabard.org.

NABARD Recruitment exam 2021: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the Grade A and B admit card 2021 today on the official website — nabard.org. The exam will be conducted to hire candidates for the post of manager in Grade ‘B’ (Rural Development Banking Service) on September 17 and Assistant Manager in Grade A (Rajbhasha Service) exam on September 18.

The admit card contains all necessary information about the exam like date and time, exam center, and all essential guidelines.

NABARD Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the official website of NABARD-- nabard.org. Click on the 'Careers' option on the homepage. Click on the link to download the admit card for this recruitment examination. A new window will open on your screen. Enter the required details including your roll number or application number, password, and captcha code, and click on Login. Your Admit Card would then appear on the screen. Download and take a printout of the same for future references.

About NABARD Recruitment 2021

The NABARD recruitment 2021 process will be conducted in three stages. The first is the preliminary exams followed by the mains exam and the last stage is the interview. Candidates can download their NABARD Grade A admit card 2021 using registration number/ roll number and password / DOB.

READ| NEST 2021 Result to be out today at 8 pm: Direct link, How to check here

ALSO READ| Target of 100% enrolment in schools by 2030: Dharmendra Pradhan