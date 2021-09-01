NEST 2021 Result to be out today at 8 pm: Direct link, How to check here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NEST 2021 result will be released today at 8 pm.

The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2021 result will be released on Wednesday (September 1) at the official website – nestexam.in at 8 pm. The exam was held on August 14. The exam was originally scheduled to be held on June 14 which was then postponed due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

NEST Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website of NEST Exam, nestexam.in. Click on the direct link - NEST Result 2021 (To be activated at 8 pm) Enter the required credentials to log in and check the result. Take a print of the score and merit list for any future reference.

NEST 2021: Exam pattern

NEST 2021 exam is held through the computer-based test (CBT) consisting of multiple-choice questions. Any candidates with at least 60 per cent marks in class 12 or equivalent are eligible to apply for the exam. The selection of candidates for admissions will be based on their individual merit.

About NEST

NEST is an entrance exam that is held for admission to the five-year integrated M.Sc programme in biology, chemistry, mathematics and physics at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, and the department of atomic energy centre for excellence in basic science, University of Mumbai.

READ| Schools reopen in Telangana with thin attendance

ALSO READ| Target of 100% enrolment in schools by 2030: Dharmendra Pradhan

Latest Education News