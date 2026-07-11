Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj faces another setback, removed from ZEE5 International days after India takedown

New Delhi:

Diljit Dosanjh's film Satluj has hit another setback. Just days after it was removed from ZEE5 in India, the film has now disappeared from ZEE5 International as well. The sudden takedown has left fans surprised, especially those living overseas who were planning to watch the film on the streaming platform.

In a conversation with Screen, Satluj director Honey Trehan confirmed that the film has been removed from the platform globally by saying "yes". Initially titled Panjab 95, the film quietly premiered on ZEE5 on July 3, 2026. However, just 48 hours later, on July 5, ZEE5 India announced that the film would remain unavailable in India until further notice.

Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj removed from ZEE5 International

Users from overseas also took to X (formerly Twitter), claiming that Satluj had been removed from the ZEE5 International platform. One user wrote, "So it's been removed internationally as well..." Another user from the UAE commented, "Yes, can confirm this from the UAE. The movie didn't show up this morning."

(Image Source : X: @NAMRATA_JOSHI, @INSTANTMUSINGS)Screengrabs from X showing users confirming Satluj's removal from Zee 5 International.

Diljit Dosanjh's first reaction to his film's OTT takedown

Reacting to the removal of the film from Zee5 India, the lead actor Diljit Dosanjh shared a video clip from the film which includes a message, "I challenge the darkness." For the caption, he wrote in Punjabi, which loosely translates in English as, "#IChallengeTheDarkness Martyr Jaswant Singh Khalra Ji #Panjab95 The same thing that happened to Satluj also happened to Khalra Sahib."

What is Diljit Dosanjh's film Satluj about?

For the unversed, Satluj follows the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who disappeared in 1995. Apart from Diljit Dosanjh, the film stars Arjun Rampal, Kawaljit Singh, and Suvinder Vicky in key roles.

MIB forms committee after ZEE5 takedown

Following the controversy, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) formed a high-level Inter-Departmental Committee (IDC) to analyse the content of Diljit Dosanjh-starrer film Satluj, based on the disappearance of a human rights activist in Punjab.

However, as per news agency PTI, government sources said on Saturday that the committee has recommended continuing the ban on the film's public availability on online streaming platforms, stating that it allegedly goes against India's sovereignty and integrity.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap reacts to removal of Satluj from OTT, says it'll make 'more people want to watch it'