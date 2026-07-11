Boat carrying 32 Indian tourists capsizes off Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island; rescue operation underway

Hanoi:

A boat carrying several Indian tourists capsized off Hon May Rut Ngoai near the Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam on Saturday after which a massive rescue operation was launched by local authorities, the Indian Embassy said, while adding that it is closely monitoring the situation.

In a post on micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter), the Indian Embassy further said the exact details of the incident are being ascertained. A control room has also been established and can be reached out at +84 91 308 9165, it added.

"In order to provide information and assistance to affected families, a Control Room at the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City has been setup which can be reached at: +84 36 281 7930, +84 91 552 37 14 and +84 33 452 0414," the embassy said. "We are available for any assistance and queries."

Local media reports suggest the boat was carrying as many as 32 Indian tourists, along with four crew members. According to a report by VnExpress International, the incident left as many as 15 people dead, but there is no official confirmation yet.

Multiple videos have also surfaced on social media that showed the authorities and the locals rescuing the people and providing them with medical assistance.

Meanwhile, authorities stated the incident happened around 1 pm local time when the boat was transporting the tourists to An Thoi Port from Hon May Rut. It capsized around 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai, they said, adding that nearby tourists were the first responders.

The boat was operated by the Ocean Pear Island Company, authorities said, adding that most of the tourists were trapped inside the boat after it overturned. They further said the sea was rough, which only made the rescue operation difficult.

"Only a few people were brought out conscious," VnExpress International quoted an official as saying.