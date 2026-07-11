Punjab Congress turmoil goes to high command, Channi camp firm on opposing Raja Warring for CM face

Chandigarh:

The simmering infighting within the Punjab Congress is set to be escalated to the party's central leadership after a crucial meeting convened by state in-charge Bhupesh Baghel failed to bridge differences between rival factions.

Leaders backing Charanjit Singh Channi continued to express strong opposition to Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring's leadership for the assembly elections next year, while some also demanded that Channi be projected as the party's chief ministerial face.

Baghel, who had been in Chandigarh to hold consultations with party leaders, later informed through social media that he was returning to Raipur.

Channi camp snubs Warring

According to party sources, the meeting between Baghel and leaders from the Charanjit Singh Channi-Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa camp remained inconclusive, with both Channi and Randhawa maintaining a firm stand on their demands. As no consensus could be reached, the matter is now expected to be referred to the Congress High Command for a final decision.

Sources said several leaders unanimously conveyed that they did not want the party to contest the Punjab elections under Raja Warring's leadership. They argued that the Congress would find it difficult to return to power if Warring continued as the state unit chief and urged the leadership to appoint a new Punjab Congress president.

Some leaders also raised the demand that Charanjit Singh Channi should be declared the Congress' chief ministerial face ahead of the Assembly elections.

'Congress does not need a compromised leader'

Speaking after the meeting, senior Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa reiterated his opposition to the current leadership, saying the Punjab Congress did not need a "compromised leader."

A video of the meeting was also released along with Randhawa's remarks, underscoring the sharp differences that continue to persist within the state unit.

Addressing reporters in Chandigarh after meeting various party leaders, Bhupesh Baghel said he had interacted with several leaders at their residences and listened to their concerns.

"We do not want any compromised leader in the party. In our party, every leader has the right to express their grievances. There will be no change in the decisions made by the High Command. The party will take action against anyone who crosses the limits of discipline. After the formation of the government, the High Command will decide who the Chief Minister will be," Baghel said.

His remarks indicated that while party leaders were free to express their opinions, the final authority on organisational and leadership matters rests with the Congress High Command.

Congress leader Pargat Singh said party leaders had placed their views before Baghel and highlighted the prevailing political situation in the state.

"Everyone has to express their own point of view. We have apprised him of the ground reality. Following that, Baghel ji assured us that he will try to incorporate all the suggestions received into our upcoming strategy. I believe he will discuss this with the High Command. Every individual has their own way of expressing things; my way is just different. As for what needed to be said, I think almost everyone has conveyed it quite well," he said.

Why Punjab Congress is seeing a power struggle

The latest episode is part of a long-running leadership tussle within the Punjab Congress that has persisted since the party lost the 2022 Assembly elections to the Aam Aadmi Party. The state unit has witnessed repeated disagreements between different factions over organisational appointments, leadership style and the strategy for rebuilding the party ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls.

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring was appointed Punjab unit chief with the task of reviving the organisation. However, a section of senior leaders, including Channi, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and several MLAs, has increasingly questioned whether the party can regain power under his leadership.

Also read: Punjab Congress rift deepens as Channi, Randhawa and others seek Warring's ouster as state chief