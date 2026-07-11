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In first remark since father's funeral, Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei vows 'inevitable' revenge

Edited By: Aalok Sensharma
Published: ,Updated:

In his first remark after his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral, Iran's current Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said that the revenge for the killing of his predecessor and the 'martyrs' killed by the US and Israel is 'inevitable'.

A file photo of Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.
A file photo of Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. Image Source : AFP
Tehran:

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has once again vowed to take revenge over his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's killed by the United States (US) and Israel, and said that the vengeance was 'inevitable'. This was Mojtaba's first statement following father's funeral.

"This vengeance is the will of our nation and must inevitably be carried out," he said in a written message signed on Friday. "This matter depends neither on my personal existence nor on that of other officials. Whether we are present or not, it will come to pass."

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