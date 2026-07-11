In first remark since father's funeral, Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei vows 'inevitable' revenge

Tehran:

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has once again vowed to take revenge over his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's killed by the United States (US) and Israel, and said that the vengeance was 'inevitable'. This was Mojtaba's first statement following father's funeral.

"This vengeance is the will of our nation and must inevitably be carried out," he said in a written message signed on Friday. "This matter depends neither on my personal existence nor on that of other officials. Whether we are present or not, it will come to pass."