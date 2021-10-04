NIACL AO Recruitment Exam 2021 admit card released: How to download

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NIACL has released the admit cards for the AO recruitment exam on October 4.

NIACL AO Recruitment Exam 2021: New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has released the admit card for the Administrative Officer (AO) recruitment exam on Monday (October 4). The NIACL AO recruitment exam is scheduled for October 16. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website of NIACL–newindia.co.in.

Candidates must note that it is mandatory to carry the NIACL admit card to the examination hall. No candidates will be allowed to appear for the NIACL exam without the admit card. The admit card will have all exam-related important information such as -- reporting time, venue, exam day guidelines, exam name, and more.

NIACL AO Admit Card 2021: How to download

Go to the official website – newindia.co.in. On the Homepage, click on the 'Recruitment' section. Now click on the notification that reads, 'Admit Card for NIACL Phase I AO (Generalist) (Scale I) recruitment 2021.' Alternatively, candidates can also download their NIACL AO Admit Card 2021 from the direct link given here. Enter your Registration Number and Password and click on submit. The admit card will be displayed on your screen. Download and print a copy for future references.

NIACL AO Recruitment 2021: Paper pattern

The NIACL AO recruitment exam will consist of 100 questions in MCQ format. The paper will be divided into four sections including--Reasoning, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness. The maximum number of marks is 100 and the time duration for the exam is 1 hour. Candidates have to qualify for each test/section by securing passing marks.

