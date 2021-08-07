Amid reports of paper leak, Haryana cancels exam for recruitment of male constables

Follow us on Image Source : PTI At least 10,300 candidates were appearing in the examination scheduled to be held at 35 centres across the state. (Representational Image)

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has cancelled the written examination for the recruitment of male constable posts amid reports of a paper leak. At least 10,300 candidates were appearing in the examination scheduled to be held at 35 centres across the state.

In a notification, the HSSC said, "It is notified for the information of all the candidates that the aforesaid examination which was held on 07.08.2021 (morning and evening shifts) and scheduled for 08.08.2021 (morning and evening shifts) is hereby cancelled. Fresh schedule will be issued later. Inconvenience is regretted.”

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala sent out a tweet attacking the state's BJP government over the issue. "It is 28th paper (of various recruitments) which has got leaked,” he said.

"Once again police constable paper sold in lakhs of rupees," he said, saying such a leak was not possible unless the paper leak mafia had the patronage of those in power.

"Who is responsible for the future of lakhs of students?" Surjewala asked. "During the past seven years, not even one person has been arrested in various paper leak incidents."

