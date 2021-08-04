West Bengal Civil Services Prelims exam 2021 date released, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Civil Service Prelims will be held on August 22

WB Civil Service prelims 2021: The West Bengal Public Service Commission has released the dates for Civil Services Prelims exam. The Civil Service Prelims will be held on August 22 in a single shift from 12 noon to 2.30 pm in different venues in Kolkata and suburban areas. The admit card for the Civil Service Prelims will be released on August 6, candidates can download the hall ticket on the website- wbpsc.gov.in.

WB Civil Service Prelims 2021: How to download hall ticket

Visit the website- wbpsc.gov.in Click on the 'download admit card' link Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number Admit card will appear on the screen Download the hall ticket, take a print out for further reference.

According to WBPSC, "It is notified that the above-mentioned examination will be held at different venues in Kolkata and outlying centres on the 22nd August, 2021 (Sunday) from 12:00 Noon to 2:30 P.M. Admit cards of the candidates will be available in Commission’s website : wbpsc.gov.in from the 6th August, 2021."

The candidates who will appear in the exam need to follow the strict Covid-19 guidelines- wearing face masks, carrying hand sanitisers, and maintaining social distancing is mandatory. Any electronic devices- calculator, mobile phone and other gadgets are strictly banned in the campus.

For details on civil service recruitment exam, candidates need to visit the official website- wbpsc.gov.in.

