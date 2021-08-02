UPSC CDS (II) exam 2021: Official notification to release soon, check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE UPSC CDS exam will be held on November 1

UPSC CDS (II) exam 2021: The official notification for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam 2021 will be released on August 4, as per the UPSC exam calendar. The application process is likely to commence this month, candidates can apply on the websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. The UPSC CDS exam will be held on November 1.

The CDS exam is being held twice a year for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala; Air Force Academy, Hyderabad; Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai; Officers Training Academy, Chennai.

UPSC CDS (II) exam 2021: Eligibility criteria

IMA- Degree from a recognised University or equivalent

Indian Naval Academy— Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution

Air Force Academy— Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.

Age Limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 24 years.

Selection process: The candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and personal interview.

UPSC CDS (II) exam 2021: Steps to apply

Visit the official websites-- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, click on "ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC" Select the part for which you want to register Read the instructions given below very carefully and click on 'Yes' Fill in the application form for UPSC CDS (II) Exam 2021 Pay the requisite amount of the application form Submit all the required documents asked Agree the terms and conditions to submit the form.

For details on UPSC CDS (II) exam, please visit the websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.

