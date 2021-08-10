DRDO Recruitment 2021: Year long ITI apprenticeship training offer open

Follow us on Image Source : PTI DRDO, Timarpur Delhi is looking for candidates to apply for ITI apprentice training for one year for 2021-22.

Defense Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, Timarpur Delhi is looking for candidates to apply for ITI apprentice training for one year for 2021-22. Interested candidates can check the official notice on the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in. The application process for DRDO Recruitment 2021 is active right now and the last date to apply is August 29.

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

This recruitment drive is aiming to fill a total of 38 vacancies--

Machine Motor Vehicle (MMV)-3 vacancies

Draughtsman ( Civil )- 4 vacancies

Electronic Machine- 5 vaccines

Instrument Machine Mechatronic- 6 vacancies

Labotary Assistant ( Chemical Plant )- 6 vacancies

Computer Operating and Programming Assistant- 14 vacancies

DRDO recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

The candidates should have passed out from ITI duly recognised by NCVT as per the Gazette notification of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, with a minimum 2-year duration except for COPA. The candidate’s minimum age should be 18 years and the maximum age for the Unreserved Candidates is 27, for OBC is 30 for SC/ST is 32 and for PED is 37. Candidates will be paid Rs 7700 for and for the other trades Rs 8050 per month.

DRDO recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of DRDO recruitment at rac.gov.in On the homepage click on the which reads ‘CFEES, Delhi invites applications from eligible candidates for apprenticeship training’ Register you self fill all the required details Upload scanned copies of all the documents Submit the application form Keep the copy of the same for future reference.

