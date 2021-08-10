ICAI CA December exam 2021: Timetable released, check official notice

Follow us on Image Source : PTI ICAI CA timetable for December exam 2021 has been released. Registration for the same will commence on September 16.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the timetable for the CA December 2021 exam. The application process for admission to CA courses will begin on September 16. The deadline for submission of the application forms is September 30. Candidates willing to appear for the CA December 2021 exam can click at the link--- to check out the official notification for complete details.

The ICAI has released the schedule of the Chartered Accountants Foundation, Intermediate (IPC) (Old Scheme), Intermediate (New Scheme), Final (Old Scheme as well as New Scheme) Examinations along with Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation (ITL & WTO) Part I and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT).

ICAI CA December 2021: Exam schedule

ICAI CA Foundation course exam: December 13, 15, 17, 19

ICAI CA Intermediate exam for opt out students: December 6 to 18

ICAI CA Intermediate exam as per new scheme: December 6 to 20

ICAI CA Final Course exam for opt-out students: December 5 to 19

ICAI Final course exam as per new scheme: December 5 to 19

ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2021: How to apply

Go to the official website of ICAI at icai.org Log in to the CA portal Enter your required credentials. Fill the application form Submit all details and take a printout for future reference.

