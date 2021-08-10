NEET 2021 application process to close today, check details

Follow us on NEET (UG) will be held on September 12

NEET 2021 application process: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) application process will be closed on Tuesday (August 10). Candidates who want to apply can do so on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET application process was earlier scheduled to be closed on August 6, but the registration process date was extended following requests received from the Nursing Colleges affiliated to Delhi University.

The National Testing Agency will open the online correction window on August 11. The candidates who want to make corrections in the permissible fields in their respective online application form can do so till August 14 (2 pm), it mentioned.

NEET (UG) will be held on September 12 this year. Candidates need to pass class 12 with a minimum 50 per cent marks in Physics, Chemistry, Biology / Biotechnology, and English. Also, the candidates need to attain a minimum 17 years of age to apply for the medical entrance exam. For other relevant information on NEET 2021, candidates are advised to visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

