NEET 2021 application process to conclude soon, check details

NEET 2021 application process: The application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) will be concluded on Wednesday (August 10). Interested candidates can apply online on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET application process was earlier scheduled to be closed on August 6, but it was extended till August 10 following requests received from the Nursing Colleges affiliated to Delhi University. "It has been decided to extend the application period for NEET (UG)-2021 upto 10th August 2021 (05:00 PM) and payment of application fee upto 10th August 2021 (11:50 PM), to enable the aspiring candidates [including the students seeking admission to B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing Course], to apply for NEET (UG) 2021," NTA notification mentioned.

The application correction window will be opened on August 11. The candidates who want to make corrections in the permissible fields in their respective online application form can do so till August 14 (2 pm), it mentioned.

NEET (UG) will be held on September 12 this year. Candidates need to pass class 12 with a minimum 50 per cent marks in Physics, Chemistry, Biology / Biotechnology and English. Also, the candidates need to attain a minimum 17 years of age to apply for the medical entrance exam.

NEET is being conducted in English, ten other regional languages- Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu for admission to undergraduate courses- MBBS/ BDS in medical colleges in the country. Last year, the medical entrance was held on September 13.

For other relevant information on NEET 2021, candidates are advised to visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

