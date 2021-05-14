Friday, May 14, 2021
     
DRDO apprentice recruitment 2021: Application process ends on May 17 for 79 vacancies

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 79 vacancies. The candidates can apply through the website- drdo.gov.in

New Delhi Updated on: May 14, 2021 16:05 IST
DRDO apprentice recruitment 2021: The application process for the Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO apprentice recruitment will be closed on May 17. The candidates who have not applied for the posts can do so through the official website- drdo.gov.in

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 79 vacancies. Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit. In case of a tie, the marks of the lower qualifying exams will be considered.

The candidates must attain 18 years of age to be eligible for job. 

DRDO apprentice recruitment 2021: How to apply 

Step 1:  Visit the official website, drdo.gov.in 

Step 2: Click on 'careers' section on the home page 

Step 3: Fill the required details, and register 

Step 4: Upload relevant certificates, images 

Step 5: Click on 'Submit' 

Step 6: Download, take a print out for further reference. 

For further details on recruitment, candidates can refer to the official websites of DRDO- drdo.gov.in, rac.gov.in

