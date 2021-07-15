Chhattisgarh CGPSC Mains admit card 2021: Direct link, websites to download hall ticket

CGPSC Mains admit card 2021: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, CGPSC will release the admit card for the state service mains exam on July 15. Once released, the candidates can download the hall ticket through the website- psc.cg.gov.in.
The PSC mains exam is scheduled to be held on July 26, 27, 28, and 29 at various exam centres across the state. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 18, 19, 20, and 21 but postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The state service exam is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts, the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon, and the afternoon from 2 pm to 5 pm.
CGPSC Mains admit card 2021: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website- psc.cg.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the download admit card link for CGPSC Mains exam
Step 3: Enter the log-in credentials- registration number, roll number
Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.
CGPSC main exam 2021 dates: Check schedule
July 26- Language, Essay
July 27- General Studies I, General Studies II
July 28- General Studies III, General Studies IV
July 29- General Studies V.
The recruitment drive is being held for 175 vacant posts.