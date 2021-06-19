Chhattisgarh CGPSC main exam 2021 dates released, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE CGPSC main exam schedule released

CGPSC main exam 2021 dates: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, CGPSC has released the dates for the main exam. As per the schedule, the main exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 26, 27, 28 and 29. The candidates who will appear for the exam can check the schedule at psc.cg.gov.in.

The PSC exam scheduled on June 18, 19, 20, and 21 was earlier postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic. The state service exam is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts, morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon, and afternoon from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The admit card will be released on July 15, the candidates can download the hall ticket at psc.cg.gov.in.

CGPSC main exam 2021 dates: Check schedule

July 26- Language, Essay

July 27- General Studies I, General Studies II

July 28- General Studies III, General Studies IV

July 29- General Studies V.

The PCS application process was earlier closed on June 18. The recruitment drive is being held for 175 vacant posts.