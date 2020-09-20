Want to keep your heart healthy? Try these beneficial yoga asanas by Swami Ramdev

Image Source : INDIA TV Yoga asanas for heart problems

A heart attack is a life-threatening condition in which a person may die within seconds. That is why it is said that you should not ignore any heart related symptoms. According to Swami Ramdev, heart problems can be overcome with the help of yoga and some home remedies. It helps in strengthening your heart and also to overcome the problem of high blood pressure. Let us tell you about yogasana and subtle pranayama for strong heart.

Pranayama for strong heart

Kapal Bhati - By performing Kapalbhati daily in the morning and evening, the problem of heart blockage can be easily avoided.

Anulom-Vilom - Anulom Vilom daily in the morning helps in strengthening the heart.

B Ramari - By practicing this asana, the mind will remain calm with relief from stress.

Bhastrika- Daily practice of this pranayama is considered good for hypertension, asthma, heart disease, TV, tumors, BP, liver cirrhosis, sinus, any kind of energy and lungs.

Cooling - By doing this asana, stress relieves hypertension. With this, a large amount of oxygen goes inside.

Yogasana for strong heart

Makraasan

Bhujangasana

Shashakasana

Naukaasana

Sarwangasana

Mandukasana

Home remedies for heart problems

Drink gourd juice. Do not drink bitter gourd juice. This can prove to be harmful for you.

Grind Arjuna's bark and cinnamon. After this, prepare and drink its decoction. This will relieve diabetes, fatty liver, digestive problems and heart problems along with hypertension.

Superfoods for Heart

Linseed

Turmeric

Basil

Gourd

Garlic

Red Chilli

Cinnamon

Pomegranate

Lemon

Grape

