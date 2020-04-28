Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shaking with chills, muscle pain: New symptoms of coronavirus identified by US Medical Body

The Top medical body in the US called the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC has shared a list of new symptoms that have been tracked in the coronavirus cases. It is already known that COVID-19 symptoms are similar to the common flu or cold with fever, cough and breathing problems. But now, CDC has informed that people are showing new symptoms like chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache and new loss of taste or smell.

CDC tracks diseases globally and its officials are directly involved in advanced laboratory work. Taking to their website, they informed that muscle pain and feeling chills can also mean that the person is suffering from coronavirus infection. The website reads, "People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported - ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus"

It also states that these symptoms were not listed on the World Health Organization's FAQ webpage. The mentioned symptoms for COVID-19 on WHO page were fever, dry cough, tiredness, aches and pains, nasal congestion, sore throat and diarrhea. CDC advises that people should consult a doctor if they see any severe symptoms.

The WHO says some people become infected but only have very mild symptoms. "Most people (about 80 per cent) recover from the disease without needing hospital treatment. Around 1 out of every five people who gets COVID-19 becomes seriously ill and develops difficulty breathing," the WHO says.

WHO has also asked everyone to improve their immunity as people suffering from high blood pressure, heart and lung problems, diabetes or cancer are more susceptible to fall prey to the infection that the ones with good immunity.

ALSO READ | EXCLUSIVE: Treat heart problems and hypertension with Swami Ramdev's effective yoga tips

ALSO READ | Practicing yoga helps to fight coronavirus and ease anxiety associated with it: Swami Ramdev

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage