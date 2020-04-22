Practicing yoga helps to fight coronavirus and ease anxiety associated with it: Swami Ramdev

Superpower America, which has been worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic, has now been incorporating yoga in daily lives to fight the deadly disease. Furthermore, Harvard Medical School medical school in the US has also recommended yoga, meditation and controlled breathing to address anxiety issues related to the novel coronavirus that has now spread fast across America. In such context, Swami Ramdev along with Dr Nandini Tandon from the US, stressed on the importance of incoporating yoga in daily lives to fight coronavirus in an exclusive interaction with India TV.

The Yog guru said that yoga has been used for centuries in keeping the body functioning fit and fine, holistically. However, the benefits of yoga are not just limited to stress relief and mental wellness.If practised properly, yoga can recharge your body, get rid of the toxins, negative energy and keep your vital organs functioning well. It can help you build resilience both inside and out.

Deep breathing benefits

Swami Ramdev says as you breathe in, your heart rate generally speeds up, and slows when you exhale. The greater the difference between the inhalation and exhalation heart rates, the higher the vagal tone and the more readily your body can relax.

Certain yoga positions can help support, balance and boost the immune system. It can also help fight oxidative stress which poses a risk to the healthy cells. If done regularly, yoga reduces stress systemically in the body, which in turn, cuts down inflammation and degeneration.

